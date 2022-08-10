Shopsy by Flipkart launches a new campaign

Shopsy by Flipkart has launched its latest TVC, ‘Aaj Shopsy Kiya Kya?’ with Sara Ali Khan, focusing on the women consumer segment. The campaign highlights Shopsy’s value proposition of affordability and availability spanning a wide selection of products depicted through its catchphrase ‘Har Din Aisa Sale Jaisa’. With Khan as the protagonist, the campaign aims to reach women consumers, specifically in tier 2 and beyond cities across the country. The TVC will air on major TV channels, digital platforms, and YouTube in multiple languages.

At Shopsy, we are committed to offering a value-based and convenient shopping experience to our consumers by leveraging our deep understanding of their needs, Adarsh Menon, senior vice president and head – new businesses, Flipkart, said. “As the campaign title ‘Aaj Shopsy Kiya Kiya?’ suggests, we are looking to develop a habit among consumers to visit Shopsy every day, offering them an opportunity to avail the deals and offers we have on the platform. A large number of buyers in the country await sale seasons to fulfil their shopping needs. To address this gap, we conceptualised our new campaign that reinforces Shopsy as a one-stop destination for consumers who are looking for a reliable and budget-friendly platform to shop from,” he added.

As per the company, the campaign aims to bolster its position as a value-driven shopping destination providing the best budget-friendly deals that are as good as a sale every day. Created by Tilt Brand Solutions Private Limited, the campaign is led by an ad film that is based on the reality of the current market, where shoppers are accustomed to waiting for sales to stock up on items and make do with quick fixes in the interim. The consumers are then taken by surprise when they receive high-value products at incredibly attractive prices all season round.

“Consumers in India who shop online look for a convenient, value-based, and reliable shopping experience. The new TVC campaign of Shopsy by Flipkart ticks all boxes as it brings an incredible variety and affordability of products for consumers across the country. I believe this new campaign will strike a chord with many who love to shop like I do,” Khan added.

