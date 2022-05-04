Shoppers Stop rolls out #CoolMoms campaign

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Shoppers Stop has launched its digital campaign #CoolMoms. The campaign focuses on millennial mothers and highlights how mothers inspire and encourage their children to be their true self. It elaborates on the changing narrative of a mother, as she evolves from her traditional role to adopting liberal ways to connect better with today’s generation.

The love by a mother is irreplaceable, Shwetal Basu, customer care associate and chief, marketing and communication, Shoppers Stop, stated. “The campaign draws inspiration from real life stories of moms, who are embracing their kids with an open mind and trying their best to connect with the new generation. Motivated by real life situations, the CoolMoms campaign brings out the relationship between a mother and child that has evolved with time,” she added.

