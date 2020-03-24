Shoppers Stop reveals new logo to support frontline professionals

The brand encourages the importance of social distancing as a tool to help contain the virus

Retail store Shoppers Stop introduced a new logo to support frontline professionals who are working relentlessly in the middle of the global outbreak of Coronavirus. The new logo with its messaging of #KeepTheLoveAlive aims to applaud the millions of professionals who are providing essential services to citizens across the country despite the scare of the spread of pandemic among the community members.

The new creative which transforms its identity into a heart and infinity sign, highlights the brand’s support for all the delivery staff and healthcare professionals for their endless services. With its new messaging, the brand highlights how the public can support the frontline professionals by doing as little as staying indoors and maintaining personal hygiene. Furthermore, the brand also encourages the importance of social distancing as a tool to help contain the virus in its new communication and encourages users to keep the love alive even during such trying times.

Established in 1991, Shoppers Stop Limited is the retailer of fashion and beauty brands across the country. Spread across 90 department stores in over 43 cities, the company also operates home concept stores (11 Stores), 135 specialty beauty stores of M.A.C, Estée Lauder, Bobbi Brown, Clinique, Smash box, Jo Malone and Arcelia. Shoppers Stop is also home to a loyalty program ‘First Citizen’ and the company has also introduced a shopping assistance service, ‘Personal Shopper’ to assist the shoppers across the country. The brands diversified omni channel offering spans over 600+ recognised and trusted brands across a wide range of products.

