Shoppers Stop names Shwetal Basu as chief, marketing and communication

Fashion and beauty brand Shoppers Stop has appointed Shwetal Basu as customer care associate and chief, marketing and communication. The appointment has been effective from 28 October. In her new role, Basu will lead the brand’s marketing mandate. “Shwetal’s ability, leadership skills, and experience to provide creative and innovative solutions will add tremendous value to the organisation. We feel we have found a right fit to lead the marketing organisation,” Venugopal G Nair, managing director and chief executive officer, Shoppers Stop said.

Basu comes with nearly two decades of experience in customer behaviour, marketing, and communications, across multiple industries such as FMCG, telecom, security services, banking, and retail. She has knowledge of the consumer across demographics and geographies that will help Shoppers Stop create successful marketing strategies in sync with the brand’s vision. Prior to Shoppers Stop, Basu has worked with Metro Brands Ltd as marketing head. several renowned brands such as HDFC Bank, PepsiCo, Aditya Birla Retail Ltd, among others.

“I am excited to be a part of Shoppers Stop’s incredible journey. It is one of the leading retail brands in the country, that has evolved meticulously with the changing consumer dynamics and environment. I am eager to add value, consistently innovate, and ensure an effective marketing strategy in-line with the brand’s goal,” Basu said.

Shoppers Stop claims to have 84 department stores in 44 Cities and operate 11 premium home concept stores, 127 specialty beauty stores of M.A.C, Estée Lauder, Bobbi Brown, Clinique, Smash box, Jo Malone and Arcelia and 26 Airport doors. The brand claims to have diversified omni channel offering that spans over 500 brands across range of products.

