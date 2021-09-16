Shoppers Stop launches new film for Durga Puja

Shoppers Stop has collaborated with Flying Mind Bangalore for the film

With Durga Puja just around the corner, Shoppers Stop has launched a film for the festival, titled #SheraSajerSheraStop. With this brand film, the fashion and beauty products retailer has launched its first campaign for the upcoming festive season. The film features renowned Bengali actor Swastika Dutta, while music by singer Anupam Roy has been used for it.

While Durga Puja, the biggest festival in West Bengal, marks the four-day homecoming of the goddess, Shoppers Stop has tried to capture the essence of homecoming during the festive season with its latest campaign. The film narrates the story of a father-daughter duo. As the celebration for the much-awaited Puja begins, the father remembers all the priceless moments he spent with his daughter during this festival. The film ends on a happy note as the daughter calls her father to tell she is coming home for Durga Puja.

Shoppers Stop celebrates the homecoming of every woman with this film, it said in a statement. The film also gives glimpses of how the families in a neighbourhood join hands to regale the arrival of Maa Durga with her children. Shoppers Stop has collaborated with Flying Mind Bangalore for the film.

Along with its brick-and-mortar stores across the country, Shoppers Stop now offers online shopping options for its customers through its website or app that is available on both android and iOS devices. Moreover, it has WhatsApp services, virtual assistance, home services and personal shopper facilities. The brand claims to have diversified omni channel offering that spans over 500 brands across range of products.

