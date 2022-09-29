Shoppers Stop launches its Diwali campaign, ‘Nayi Diwali Nayi Soch’

Shoppers Stop has rolled out its latest Diwali campaign, ‘Nayi Diwali Nayi Soch’ with actors Yami Gautam and Dhairya Karwa. The campaign focuses on progressive side of modern Indian families, who are traditional in values, but progressive in their outlook. These four short stories, further elaborate how in today’s times, families evolve by adopting liberal ways to connect better with each other, with gifting being at the core of all conversations.

Diwali is not only a festival of lights; it is also a time to celebrate and pamper your loved ones with thoughtful gifts, Shwetal Basu, customer care associate and chief marketing and communications officer, Shoppers Stop, said. “Our Nayi Diwali, Nayi Soch campaign highlights this aspect of the festival, in a progressive manner. It is in line with our brand positioning, targeted to families that are traditional in values and progressive in their outlook. Gifts go a long way in expressing love and care for the person. Shoppers Stop is a gifting destination, where you find gifts for all occasions. Additionally, ace celebrities, Yami Gautam and Dhairya Karwa light up the film with their presence,” she added.

“The concept truly resonates with me, as I love gifting and pampering my friends and family with thoughtful presents. I am sure, the campaign will strike a chord with everyone,” Gautam said on her association with the campaign.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yfjALOnON9E

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=87OyORVO3oc

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C44lPl1hf2o

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ofe0V8vFkx8

This festive season, Shoppers Stop has launched exclusive lines with various ethnic and western wear brands such as W, Indya, ONLY, Vero, Zink London, Madame, Latin Quarters, Allen Solly, Levis, and Fab alley.

Shoppers Stop Ltd. is a premier retailer of fashion and beauty brands established in 1991. Spread across 90 department stores in 48 cities, the company also operates premium home concept stores (11 Stores), 130 specialty beauty stores of M.A.C, Estée Lauder, Bobbi Brown, Clinique, Smash box, Jo Malone, and Arcelia and 23 Airport doors.

