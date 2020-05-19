Shoppers Stop launches a new campaign for Eid

The campaign has been launched across the social media platforms of the brand

As India makes its way through the lockdown 4.0 imposed in the country, retail store chain Shoppers Stop has launched a new campaign ahead of the festivities of Eid encouraging consumers to get dressed up and celebrate the festival safely within the confines of their homes. The campaign aims to keep the consumers’ spirits alive even as they continue to face the lockdown in light of the ongoing pandemic in the country.

“The mandated lockdown should not curb the spirit of the festival and the celebrations should not stop. Customers can get all dressed up and show the world how best they are celebrating the festival at home,” the company said in a statement.

As part of its campaign, the retail chain has also invited people to post a picture of their Eid celebrations, tagging the company and using #Selfieidi to win discounts and e-vouchers. The contest and the campaign is being run across the social media platforms of the company.

