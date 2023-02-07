Shoppers Stop, Cadbury Dairy Milk partner for Valentine’s Day

Shoppers Stop and Cadbury Dairy Milk have entered a partnership for the coming Valentine’s Day and have launched a campaign named ‘Silk’s unforgettable love tips’.

As part of this partnership, each Silk pack, through a QR code, will lead consumers to the dedicated microsite listing ideas curated and voiced by social media influencers including singer Armaan Malik, Youtuber Prajakta Koli and Vidit Taneja and Savi Munjal. Further, Shoppers Stop will be the official gifting partner for the brand with its co-campaign ‘Unforgettable gifts of love’ with gifting ideas listed on the microsite.



“Collaboration with Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk for the Valentine’s Day campaign, helps us not only reach a larger customer audience but also engage better with our existing customers. At Shoppers Stop we try to identify new occasions and innovative ways of connecting with our customers. Collaboration with Cadbury’s Dairy Milk Silk only helps take the Valentine’s campaign to the next level. “ said Shwetal Basu, customer care associate and chief of marketing and communication, Shoppers Stop.



Every unique romantic tip is matched with a healthy love tip that will sensitize consumers towards the importance of respect, consent and boundaries too, all in the voice of their favourite creators, a statement from the company said.

“This year, once again, we want to help consumers make this day special for their loved ones while sensitizing them towards healthy love practices. With a plethora of great ideas under Silk’s Unforgettable Love Tips and Shoppers Stop as our gifting partner, we are sure we will be able to take the celebrations a notch higher this Valentine’s Day.” Vikram Karwal, senior director, marketing, Mondelez India, noted.

Also Read Paytm Payments Bank introduces RuPay credit card on UPI

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook