Shoppers Stop appoints Kavindra Mishra as chief commercial officer for External Brands and CEO of Home Stop

Shoppers Stop, Indian fashion and beauty omnichannel destination has announced the appointment of Kavindra Mishra as chief commercial officer for External Brands and CEO of Home Stop.

Mishra has more than 20 years of retail experience and comes from the House of Anita Dongre where he worked as managing director. An IIM-Bangalore alumnus, Mishra had earlier stints with retail companies like Pepe, ABFRL, Benetton and Arvind among others in leadership positions.

Commenting on the appointment, Venu Nair, customer care associate MD and CEO at Shoppers Stop Ltd said, “Kavindra brings a wealth of retail experience, that will provide strategic leadership to our External Brands and planning. He will further bring in special focus to our home business, as the CEO of Home Stop, where we see significant opportunity for growth.”

“It has always been my desire to continuously learn and upgrade my skill sets to contribute to the organization and teams of which I am a part. In this journey, I am delighted to work with India’s foremost retailer Shoppers Stop and deliver an unmatched consumer experience across formats”, said Kavindra Mishra

Shoppers Stop Ltd. is a fashion and beauty brand established in 1991. Spread across 97 department stores, the company also operates 8 premium home concept stores, 142 Specialty Beauty stores of M.A.C, Estée Lauder, Bobbi Brown, Clinique, Jo Malone, Too Faced, SS Beauty and 25 Airport doors, occupying an area of 3.9 M sq. ft.

ht.

Also Read

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook