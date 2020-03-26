ShopClues forays into the home necessities segment

The online marketplace has moved in to the home necessities segment due to the ongoing corona crisis in the country

In order to tackle the situation of the ongoing corona crisis in the country followed by a lockdown of 21 days, e-commerce platform Shopclues has made its portal available for delivering food, medicines and medical equipment to its customers located across the country. As a part of this, the portal will provide essentials such as sanitizers, masks, packaged foods, groceries, medicines and personal hygiene products.

The online marketplace has decided to use the platform, which currently has a vast reach across Tier 2, 3 and 4 cities of India, to enable users to buy essential items from the portal, Sanjay Sethi, CEO, ShopClues said. “With this initiative, we urge our consumers to stay indoors and allow the platform to cater to their daily requirements,” he added.

According to the platform, there has been a situation of panic buying and hoarding among people with regard to their daily, essential needs with the supply chain being thrown off track as a result of the lockdown and a shutdown of transport systems and bazaars. “Further to the Prime minister’s assurance that essentials will continue to be available during these difficult times, we want people to stop panicking and have access to these items,” Sethi said.

Founded in 2011, ShopClues is an online marketplace that caters to the requirements of buyers and sellers in Tier 2, Tier 3 and Tier 4 markets. The Gurugram headquartered e-commerce company works with more than 350 employees and 700,000+ merchants that service over 60 million lifetime unique customers. ShopClues has given local brands dealing in electronics, fashion, home and kitchen, a national platform with its reach extending to more than 31,500 pin codes across India. ShopClues also operates Smartship and Momoe as enterprise services and Ezonow as a social commerce platform. Recently, the platform announced its merger with Qoo10 Pte Ltd, a leading e-commerce platform in Singapore, thereby opening up cross-border opportunities for consumers and sellers across Asia.

Read Also: ZEE5 urges viewers to stay home and binge watch with #BeCalmBeEntertained initiative

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook