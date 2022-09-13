Shipyaari rebrands itself; unveils new logo

SaaS-based logistics aggregator Shipyaari has rolled out a corporate rebrand and launch. The rebrand marks another major milestone in the evolution of Shipyaari, as it positions itself while taking a fresh and forward-looking approach to the global logistics market. According to the company, Shipyaari is focused on being a technology-driven aggregation platform providing end-to-end supply chain solutions. This entails the ‘constant-change’ approach via strategic investments in innovation and infrastructure that would resolve the pain points of the Indian D2C ecosystem.

“Our new corporate brand identity aligns with the significant transformation that is taking place across the organisation. It manifests a renewed sense of purpose, agility, and unboxing of a more futuristic business approach, indicative of a company on its growth trajectory,” Nayan Ratandhayara, co-founder and CEO, Shipyaari, said.

As per the company, the new branding is rooted in its customer-first obsession, always-on technological evolution mode, and augmented operational control ambition – the three drivers that have made the company and its portfolio what it is today. The new brand proposition, ‘All Logistics. One API.’ aims to highlight empathy as the brand ethos.

According to Vishal Totla, co-founder and COO, Shipyaari, the new brand identity comes at an important time as the organisation leverages its deep experience of over nine years to position itself for the future with the adoption of strong operational control and continued customer-first approach at the core.

Further, the company has launched a brand campaign, highlighting the rebranding. The campaign comprises a brand film that narrates their transformation’s story. The rebranding exercise also includes Shipyaari’s new website, that aims to provide an enhanced experience to its stakeholders and be a valuable resource to understand their business, solutions, culture, and commitment to their clients.

“As the organisation continues to look ahead, creating a strong new-age, digital-first brand in the marketplace is essential while ensuring the new identity matches the ever-expansive supply chain solution provider the company is actively becoming,” Rahul Karwa, chief transformation officer, Shipyaari, said. “We are the problem solvers, and we push ourselves to be better on behalf of our clients, their customers, and the D2C ecosystem as a whole. We look forward to partnering with our customers in this new chapter and continuing to pioneer technologies that help change the world of logistics,” Karwa added.

