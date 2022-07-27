Shilpa Shetty Kundra invests in Fast&Up and Chicnutrix

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra has announced her investment with Fast&Up and Chicnutrix, part of Fullife Healthcare, at an undisclosed amount. “Kundra’s personal approach to holistic well-being resonates with our core values with Fast&Up and Chicnutrix. As a woman who herself is a firm believer in fitness and natural ingredients, she joins the brand with an authentic voice that helps spread this positive message of healthy living every day,” Varun Khanna, group CEO, Fullife Healthcare, said.

With this investment, the company aims to amplify brand awareness across urban and rural markets. Kundra’s involvement as a brand ambassador and investor will surely strengthen our efforts to promote health and self-care, the company said in a statement. “Kundra’s dedication to living a healthy, balanced lifestyle perfectly complements the brand’s values and products for achieving nutrition, wellness and beauty from the inside out.”

“Fast&Up and Chicnutrix have helped build some of the greatest products out there- cleanest and of the highest quality ingredients. We see how nutrition is evolving and my personal inclination has always been towards a holistic approach to nutrition and fitness. Our lifestyle today is fast-paced and it is difficult to keep up with all the required nutrients or vitamins that are essential on a daily basis for the body, hair, skin, energy and general well-being. Their products totally suit today’s demands,” Kundra said.

Fast&Up and Chicnutrix, part of Fullife Healthcare, claims to have a track record of robust growth across geographies pan India and around 21 international markets such as Europe, UK and USA with a growing dedicated range of health, beauty and wellness nutritional supplements. This investment by Shilpa Shetty comes in addition to partners including cricketer Mayank Aggarwal and actor Varun Dhawan. The group also raised $22 million (around Rs 168 crore) in its Series C round from Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia in the same month.

