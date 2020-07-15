ShemarooMe launches Box Office to release new movies directly on digital

Inks a strategic partnership with BookMyShow to cater to millions of entertainment lovers; to bring the ‘Theatre Ka Maza Ghar Pe’ experience.

With more and more Bollywood movies skipping theatres to premiere on over-the-top (OTT) platforms, ShemarooMe on Wednesday rolled out ShemarooMe Box Office, a platform that gives cinema curators/producers an opportunity to unlock the true value for their films by offering them access to digital avenues. Additionally, ShemarooMe has entered into a strategic partnership with BookMyShow.

During these trying times when moviegoers are missing watching new releases in theatres, ShemarooMe Box Office is bringing home Bollywood releases, Hiren Gada, CEO, Shemaroo Entertainment Limited, said. “With ShemarooMe Box Office, we are creating a model for the film industry and audiences. Our association with BookMyShow will further redefine the consumer movie-going experience and bridge the gap for cinemagoers across India,” he said.

Under this business model, Shemaroo will market the films to a wider audience base and build awareness about the new releases. This will further assist film producers to unlock newer monetisation opportunities for the films as well, and post the viewing window on ShemarooMe, these films can be offered to satellite, SVoD and other syndication avenues as well. Thereby creating an opportunity for producers to extract value on the back of heightened visibility and content appreciation through this transparent model along with providing real time reporting of ticket sales to the producers. ShemarooMe Box Office hence is an ideal solution to the temporary challenges faced by the entertainment industry.

For Zubin Dubash, COO Digital, Shemaroo Entertainment, ShemarooMe Box Office is an innovation that helps not only one organisation but the entire ecosystem – viewers get to watch new releases, producers get a transparent platform for release, ticketing partners get a model for the new normal.

The digital first release of movies as a concept has been accepted globally by patrons and will soon become a trend amongst Indian audiences as well, the company stated.. With the launch of ShemarooMe Box office, the company is all set to partner with producers and introduce new movies on the platform. The brand new initiative by ShemarooMe will have two legged benefits where they are sure to satiate the needs of all the Bollywood buffs with new releases and will also definitely give a boost to the entire film industry by opening newer avenues for unreleased movies to be showcased.

Also Read: RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group acquires 51% stake in Vikram Chandra’s Editorji

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook