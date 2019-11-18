ShemarooMe goes worldwide; launches the platform in more than 150 countries

ShemarooMe has expanded to 150 countries within a span of 7 months since its launch in India

Shemaroo Entertainment Limited to launch its online video streaming platform ShemarooMe across the globe. Available in more than 150 countries within a span of 7 months since its launch in India, ShemarooMe will cater to audiences worldwide. By expanding its territories ShemarooMe has increased the touchpoints and accessibility of its content.

Audiences globally will now be able to enjoy Shemaroo’s entertaining content offered through ShemarooMe. The OTT platform has a vast library ranging from Bollywood Premiere, Bollywood Classic, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, Comedy, Devotion, and Kids. Further, ShemarooMe will use different pricing strategies for different markets and offer subscription-based services to all its audiences. Additionally, this international expansion will open-up doors for various distribution and marketing tie-ups for the company and its businesses which will lead to growth in the overseas markets.

“Our content has resonated with audiences across different geographies and we have a bouquet of offerings on our ShemarooMe app which is enjoyed within all age groups. This combination will allow audiences to satiate the Bollywood buffs in them and stay entertained with authentic Indian masala content at any corner of the world,” Hiren Gada, CEO, Shemaroo Entertainment Limited said.

ShemarooMe’s content will be available across different geographies through Google Play Store, Apple Appstore, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV. For the consumer’s convenience, the app will be soon available on many more platforms.

Shemaroo Entertainment Limited has played an important role in the arena of content ownership, aggregation and distribution. With a diverse and growing collection of over 3700 titles, Shemaroo provides its audiences with premium content and services to customers in more than 30 countries, across several Indian languages. The company is in partnership with leading media platforms such as, YouTube, Hotstar, Star Gold, Zee Cinema, Vodafone, Reliance Jio, Tata Sky, Apple iTunes, Etisalat, among others.