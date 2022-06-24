Shemaroo promotes Rahul Mishra to head initiatives across Web 3.0

Shemaroo Entertainment has promoted Rahul Mishra to head the organisation’s initiatives across Web 3.0. In his new role, Mishra will be working on identifying and building various opportunities in the third wave of the internet that is more transparent and uses technologies like blockchain, AI and IOT to create a more interactive user experience for the company.

“I am a part of the brand that has been entertaining India for 60 years and to work with the best minds in the industry. I look forward to navigating Shemaroo’s journey into the next stage of the evolution of the internet,” Rahul Mishra, head, Web 3.0 initiatives, Shemaroo Entertainment, stated.

Prior to this role, Mishra has been the head of marketing for Shemaroo since 2018. As per the company, he played a vital role in the transformation of Shemaroo from a B2B to a B2C new-age digital company, and its rollout with the company’s foray into OTT and broadcast.

“Rahul Mishra’s long and steady contribution has helped the company scale to great heights. His promotion is aptly timed as we plan to accelerate our brand’s growth using Web 3.0 technologies,” Hiren Gada, CEO, Shemaroo Entertainment, stated.

Shemaroo Entertainment Limited is a content creator and has been a part of the Bollywood industry. With a collection of over 3,700 titles, Shemaroo has premium content and services to customers in more than 30 countries, across several Indian languages.

