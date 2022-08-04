Shemaroo partners with Amagi

Cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV Amagi has partnered with Shemaroo for creating, distributing, and monetising a new channel to the free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) platform, Plex, in the US. The channel hosts a curated collection of movies and music from Bollywood and targets a global audience. While Plex is the first FAST platform to which the channel is distributed, Shemaroo aims to extend its reach to other leading FAST platforms such as SLING, Xiaomi, and more, in the coming months.

The initiative will bolster Shemaroo’s presence in the US as it will not only expand the viewer ecosystem but also serve their existing fan base with a vast collection of Bollywood movies on a different medium, Kunal Wadhwani, general manager, USA, Shemaroo Entertainment, stated. “There is a growing demand for free ad-supported streaming channels, which makes it critical that our content is also available on this platform for consumers. The specially curated content will surely be loved by consumers watching the theme-based movies with their family,” he added.

Shemaroo has a global reach and claims to have played a pioneering role in the area of content ownership, aggregation, and distribution. By partnering with Amagi, Shemaroo will gain the full advantage of Amagi’s cloud technology services that include the broadcast-grade channel playout solution, Amagi CLOUDPORT, and the advanced dynamic server-side ad insertion solution, Amagi THUNDERSTORM. Furthermore, Amagi will also be tasked to generate high visibility and ad-based revenue streams for Shemaroo’s content. “India has a rich legacy of quality content. Indian content owners, similarly, have a long history of entertaining audiences with diverse and high-quality programming and Shemaroo is one of the pioneers in this space,” Baskar Subramanian, CEO and co-founder, Amagi, said.

Amagi offers a complete suite of solutions for channel creation, distribution, and monetisation for broadcast and streaming TV customers, globally. The company supports over 800 content brands, manages over 2,000 channel deliveries, and services 50 billion ad opportunities. Amagi clients include ABS-CBN, A+E Networks UK, beIN Sports, Curiosity Stream, Discovery Networks, Fox Networks, Fremantle, Gusto TV, NBCUniversal, Tastemade, Tegna, USA Today, Vice Media and Warner Media, among others.

