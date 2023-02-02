Shemaroo Entertainment strengthens its leadership team with a series of appointments

In order to strengthen its leadership team, Shemaroo Entertainment has made key leadership appointments in different verticals including Human Resources, Domestic and International Syndication Business and their Digital Video Business. According to the company, these appointments are part of Shemaroo’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its workforce to drive growth and innovation for the organisation.

Shiza Ansari Khan has been appointed as the head of human resources, who will lead organisational transformation and business excellence along with strategic cultural development. In a career spanning close to two decades, Khan has held various roles across national and multinational companies such as BIC Cello India Pvt. Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Volkswagen India Pvt. Ltd., Reliance Infrastructure Ltd., among others.

Nishith Varshneya has joined as the head of international business & India digital syndication. Varshneya will play a key role in driving the company’s international business and digital syndication strategy. He comes with over 17 years of experience in building product and driving revenue for various media businesses in television, digital, radio, out of home (OOH), live and experiential large format IPRs. In his previous stints, Varshneya has worked with Disney Star, Times OOH and Radio Mirchi, among others.

Both Shiza and Nishith will report into Arghya Chakravarty, COO – Shemaroo Entertainment.

Lastly, Abhinav Anand has joined as vice president, digital video business and will report into Zubin Dubash, COO – digital businesses. He will be responsible for developing and implementing company’s digital platform strategy across Shemaroo’s viewer base. With an experience of over 12 years, Anand has worked with consumer brands like Ola, PhonePe, Amazon Sellers Service Private Ltd., Bajaj Finance, among others.

Commenting on the new developments in the leadership team, Arghya Chakravarty, COO – Shemaroo Entertainment said, “At Shemaroo Entertainment, we believe in cultivating an environment of innovation, growth and diversity. Onboarding professionals aligned with the company’s vision will bring in new perspectives that will be critical in propelling the company forward. These appointments signify our commitment to staying at the forefront of this rapidly evolving industry and capitalizing on the vast opportunities.”

