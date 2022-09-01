Shemaroo Entertainment elevates Subhash Somani as the business head of the Hindi GEC cluster

Shemaroo Entertainment has elevated Subhash Somani as the business head of Shemaroo’s Hindi GEC cluster which includes Shemaroo TV where he was already associated with and the recently launched Shemaroo Umang. In his new role, Somani will be leading the Hindi GEC cluster of channels and will be reporting to Sandeep Gupta, COO, broadcast business.

Subhash Somani has contributed immensely to expanding DTH VAS business for Shemaroo and has been one of the key driving forces for steering the channel’s growth, Hiren Gada, CEO, Shemaroo Entertainment, said. “We are confident that Somani’s prowess in identifying new opportunities and thorough market knowledge will enable us to further grow our Hindi GEC cluster. His elevation is aptly timed as we are strengthening the broadcast business and are getting ready to launch a slate of original content,” he added.

Prior to the new role, Somani was leading the DTH VAS business for Shemaroo where he was responsible for driving strategic partnerships and launching new services. He was also heading the business of Shemaroo TV and played a vital role in expanding its reach. With this elevation, Somani will be passing on the responsibilities to Sahil Bhambri, who will be heading the DTH VAS business of Shemaroo. “As Shemaroo aims to beef up its broadcast business with its Hindi GEC offerings, I look forward to starting this journey,” Subhash Somani, Business Head – Shemaroo TV and Shemaroo Umang, Shemaroo Entertainment, stated.

According to Sandeep Gupta, COO, Broadcast Business, Shemaroo Entertainment, Somani has been a critical team player and has played a vital role in expanding and strengthening the content offering and increasing the viewer base of Shemaroo TV. “With this promotion, Somani will now take over more responsibilities and help us achieve the growth plans for our Hindi GEC cluster. We wish him all the best and I am confident that Somani’s dynamism and determination will help us scale newer heights,” he highlighted.

Also Read: Gozoop Group launches data driven customer experience agency ‘Hawk’

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook