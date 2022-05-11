Shemaroo Entertainment elevates Amit Haria to CFO

Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd. has promoted Amit Haria to the chief financial officer (CFO) from vice president-accounts and finance. Haria has been a key member of the executive leadership team at Shemaroo. In his new role, he will be leading the financial and business affairs of the company.

Amit Haria has been associated with Shemaroo for almost 15 years. He was instrumental in steering the company’s initial public offer (IPO) successfully in 2014. His expertise in financial management and strategic planning has ensured smooth functioning of all systems with compliance being taken care diligently.

For Hiren Gada, CEO, Shemaroo Entertainment, Amit Haria’s promotion is aptly timed as the company is ready for the leap to lead the future of entertainment. “I am confident that he will bring a valuable, holistic perspective to drive our ambitious growth plans while staying true to our vision and core values,” he added.

With over 22 years of experience, Amit Haria has worked in the finance and accounts segment. He is a qualified chartered accountant and a commerce graduate from the University of Mumbai. Some of his core competencies include raising finance, strategic/financial planning, management of offshore subsidiaries, problem resolution, cash flow management, and liaising with banks, amongst others. “I am looking forward to taking up the new role and steer the company’s growth aligned with its overall ambitions,” Amit Haria, chief financial officer (CFO), Shemaroo Entertainment, stated.

Shemaroo Entertainment Limited is one of the leading global content powerhouse. With a diverse and growing collection of over 3,700 titles, Shemaroo has offered premium content and services to customers in more than 30 countries, across several Indian languages. With the brand in existence for over five decades, Shemaroo continues to redefine itself to respond to the disrupting consumer environment, by delivering content across age groups in genres such as movies, comedy, devotional and kids.

