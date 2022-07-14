Shemaroo Entertainment appoints Arghya Chakravarty as COO

Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd. has appointed Arghya Chakravarty as chief operating officer (COO). He will be spearheading the overall business operations of Shemaroo and will work with Hiren Gada, CEO, and the senior management team to implement the strategic vision and values of the firm. His primary focus will be to scale and steer Shemaroo’s business verticals.

“I firmly believe that Chakravarty with his proven track record, expertise, and extensive experience is an ideal fit to attain Shemaroo’s ambitions. I welcome him to the Shemaroo family and wish him all the best,” Gada said on the appointment.

Chakravarty’s previous stint was with Disney Star India where he was executive vice president, ad sales, entertainment business. In a career spanning close to three decades, he has held various leadership positions in different sectors across a gamut of reputed organisations such as Times Innovative Media, PepsiCo, and Asian Paints.

As per the company, Kranti Gada in her role as the COO was instrumental in transforming the organisation from a B2B entity to a successful B2C brand. She will now pass on the baton to Chakravarty. Kranti Gada will now be the president, new business opportunities.

“Aligned with our vision, Chakravarty brings with him deep domain expertise and he can steer our company’s growth exponentially. With his three decades of experience with leading brands, I am confident that Arghya will help us scale new heights with a strong focus on B2C initiatives while staying true to our vision and core values,” Kranti Gada stated.

“I look forward to further building and expanding the business across platforms to create even more compelling value for the brand and our loyal consumers,” Chakravarty stated.

