Shashwat Manohar joins Enormous as vice president and head, digital

In his new role, Shashwat Manohar would drive the culture shift in the agency from communications to brand stewardship across platforms

Enormous has appointed Shashwat Manohar as vice president and head of digital. Shashwat Manohar will work closely with Ashish Khazanchi, and will be based out of the agency’s Gurgaon office. In his new role, Manohar will be in charge of the agency’s full-service digital offerings. He will oversee the agency’s expansion and provide essential digital solutions to existing and new clients in comms and performance. “We realise the importance of building seamless client and consumer experiences across platforms in an age when the touchpoints are getting fragmented every minute. Every agency needs to evolve to not just do impactful ads but guide the narratives across platforms. This is a direction we would like to evolve in and Shashwat Manohar is going to play an important role with the strategy team in driving this,” Ashish Khazanchi, managing partner, Enormous, said.

Prior to joining Enormous, Shashwat Manohar was the business director (North) at FoxyMoron. He began his career with AdGlobal360 in Gurgaon before moving on to Wunderman as business director and subsequently Wunderman Thompson’s Network as VP and CSD for the next eight years. Manohar has worked for numerous established and challenging brands in India, including Microsoft, Bose, Nestle, Kellogg’s, GSK, Times of India, ITC Hotels, and Honda Cars, in his 12 years of digital advertising and transformation experience for businesses across regions. He combines the width of his digital marketing experience with new age communication tools to drive behavioural change for his clients.

For Shashwat Manohar, VP and head, digital Enormous Brands has done some incredible work both in the strategic understanding of markets and impactful solutions to marketing problems. “I would lead the digital team here to make the solutions more effective across touchpoints. The advertising industry today has become quite fragmented in terms of service offerings for brands. This poses a challenge for marketers as they switch between multiple agencies and struggle at most times to deliver impactful results across. My aim, therefore, is to work closely with the very capable team at Enormous and deliver 360 solutions and campaigns in a consistent and effective manner for brands and businesses,” he added.

