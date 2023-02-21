Shark Tank India fame Zoff names actress Shilpa Shetty as brand ambassador

ZOFF, a player in the Indian spice industry featured on Shark Tank India, has announced actress Shilpa Shetty as its brand ambassador.

In Shark Tank India – Season 2, ZOFF raised Rs 1 crore funding from Aman Gupta, co-founder & CMO of boAt.

“Shilpa’s endorsement will not only empower ZOFF but will also help us capitalise on her massive influence and appeal as one of India’s most prominent fitness and health enthusiasts. She joins the brand as a powerful voice that strongly promotes healthy life choices on a day-to-day basis. This vision of Shilpa aligns very well with our brand ethos and makes her the perfect face for Zoff.” said Ashish Agrawal, co-founder, ZOFF.



Shilpa Shetty has been associated with ZOFF since its inception and will remain as the brand ambassador for another three years.

“By using grinding technology such as the Air Classifying Mills, we aim to revolutionise the Indian spice industry. Our vision is to become India’s go-to and most widely recognized online spice platform, and our association with Shilpa Shetty is a step forward in that direction.” said Akash Agrawal, co-founder, ZOFF.

“Their steady dedication to sustaining and preserving the integrity of spices is what appeals to me personally and also to today’s mindful and health-conscious consumers.” said Shilpa Shetty.

