Shark Tank India fame Get-A-Way ropes in Malaika Arora as the new brand ambassador

Indian actress Malaika Arora has furthered her associations with fitness brands as she has been roped in by Get-A-Way, a healthy dessert start-up, as an investor and the brand’s new ambassador.

Get-A-Way, which got attention in the first season of television show, Shark Tank India at the time had bagged investment worth Rs one crore from Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, and Ashneer Grover ( who isn’t part of the second season). Further, the start-up raised funds worth $ two million from Biryani By Kilo.

“My current portfolio of investments includes fitness, fashion, wellness, and food – most things which complete me and spell passion for me. We have some fluffy, sweet and ambitious plans lined up ahead which will enable dessert and fitness lovers to enjoy their desserts guilt free and I can’t wait for everyone to get their hands on my hand-picked desserts and get away with enjoying them,” Malaika Arora, the new Brand Ambassador for Get-A-Way, said.

The company, in a statement, said, with this association, it expects to grow its offline and online presence in the country. “For our brand, we’ve always sought out connections with like-minded people. Arora is truly a fitness icon and is committed to fostering healthy habits among individuals. This is something that resonates perfectly with our brand philosophy,” Pashmi Shah, co-founder and CMO, said.

Further, the company said that it aims to expand its product portfolio, besides manufacturing capabilities, and strengthen its sales network. In fact, in the next couple of months, it plans to introduce keto cheesecakes, vegan gelatos and more to its dessert range.

