Shark Tank India-2 fame Snitch partner BharatX for BNPL services

BharatX, a credit enabler for e-commerce merchants, has partnered with Snitch, an online men’s clothing brand to offer ‘buy now pay later’ services.

As part of this partnership, the ‘SnitchPay’ feature will enable the customers to pay for their purchases in three installments, thereby eliminating the need to pay the entire amount at once. With no added costs and interest, this collaboration will ensure affordability and convenience for the consumers.

“For those wishing to purchase on Snitch, our “Pay-in-3” feature via the Shopify plug-in empowers them to fulfil their aspirations without having to worry about spending a lump sum amount at once. Our Pay-In-3 feature will also be instrumental in driving more sales and enhancing the selling power for the other merchants listed on Shopify,” said Mehul Nath J, CEO and co-founder, BharatX.

Snitch said that it offers over 2,500 styles of fast-fashion apparel, featuring formal wear, party wear, and leisure wear among others. The BharatX “Pay-In-3” plug-in can be integrated in under five minutes.

“The “Pay-In-3” feature provided by BharatX is a seamless way of providing our customers with a simple one-tap affordability solution. Customers can simply click on the “SnitchPay” option at the time of checkout, and without any additional documentation or formalities, they would be able access the credit feature. With the ability to pay for purchases in three parts, the high approval rate by BharatX is such that even NTCs (new to credit consumers), and the overlooked yet creditworthy middle class would be able to avail this feature.” said Chetal Siyal, founding team member and CMO, Snitch.

BharatX said that it provides a seamless integration of “credit-as-a-feature” into digital platforms; also called “Embedded Credit” which allows them to acquire users at much lower costs while also creating value for the platform they partner with by increasing conversion and retention.

