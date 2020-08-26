ShareChat, Moj ink music licensing deal with T-Series

The collaboration would provide for an enhanced experience on ShareChat and short video platform Moj

Social media platform ShareChat on Wednesday said it has signed an agreement with music label T-Series to license its music catalogue on the platforms. The collaboration would provide for an enhanced experience on ShareChat and short video platform Moj, a statement said.

The social media platform also stated that users on ShareChat and Moj would now be able to explore hundreds and thousands of songs from the T-Series music library, and add to their own videos, making their creation more lively and enjoyable.

ShareChat is an Indian social media platform that allows users to share their opinions, record their lives and make new friends in their native language. While Moj is a short video content platform in India built by ShareChat.

According to Bhushan Kumar, managing director, T-Series, this association sets a fresh beginning between the label and the social media platforms. “This moment celebrates the contribution of great music to social media, and we commend ShareChat for respecting the copyrights and agreeing with our philosophy,” he added further.

For Berges Y Malu, director, ShareChat, music brings out the best of emotions and nostalgia to the platform’s users as they share their creativity on our platform. “Our partnership with TSeries would help our community of users to access thousands of songs from the T-series catalogue on ShareChat and Moj to express their emotions and share content in amazing new ways,” Malu stated.

Moreover, as per Neeraj Kalyan, president, T-Series, the need of the hour is for social media platforms to keep working together with the music rights owners and evolve together towards a collaborative environment.

Read Also: TRILLER signs partnership deal with JioSaavn

Read Also: Perfetti Van Melle India’s Rajesh Ramakrishnan on the marketing strategy which brands need to follow in the time of Covid-19

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook