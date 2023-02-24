ShareChat introduces certification program for advertisers, marketers and businesses

ShareChat, multilingual social media platform, has launched ShareChat Learning Hub, a first-of-its-kind, comprehensive certification program designed for marketers, advertisers and brands. According to the company, the idea behind launching this free-of-cost, self-paced learning program is to enable brands to leverage ShareChat & Moj’s network of more than 400 million MAUs to reach an ‘uncharted’ Bharat and young India (Gen Z & millennials) audiences and create high-performing campaigns that drive results. It also aims to highlight the immense potential of short-form videos to drive campaign messaging in a differentiated manner for young India.

Commenting on the launch of the program, Udit Sharma, chief revenue officer, ShareChat and Moj said, “ShareChat Learning Hub is a step towards enabling brands, advertisers and marketers to deploy our comprehensive ad formats and content innovations that have been designed keeping in mind the media consumption behaviour of Bharat and Gen-Z audiences on ShareChat and Moj.”

The course will also provide a step-by-step guide on using ShareChat and Moj’s advertising dashboard, will offer a structured learning experience and keep track of class performance through practice tests and quizzes.

