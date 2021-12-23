ShareChat and Moj announce collaboration with Star Sports to promote Pro Kabaddi League

The collaboration will enable ShareChat and Moj users to get access to the PKL match highlights, behind the scene footage and interviews of the players

ShareChat and Moj on Thursday announced a new collaboration with Star Sports for Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). The collaboration will enable ShareChat and Moj users to get access to the PKL match highlights, behind the scene footage and interviews of the players. Moreover, the platforms will promote the matches via creator ecosystem activation campaigns by curating a special category for the tournament.



“We’re delighted to collaborate with ShareChat and Moj to reach their strong monthly active user community across tier II, III cities and metros alike. We’re looking forward to amplifying our engagement with the Kabaddi fans by utilizing the platforms’ popularity amongst users across India,” a Star Sports spokesperson said.



The collaboration is expected to drive scale for the league through the platforms’ audio chatroom feature and vast creator ecosystem. “While our audio chatroom feature has been gaining immense popularity, this association will also enable us to introduce a novel way of experiencing sports events such as the Pro Kabbadi League,” Shashank Shekhar, sr. director, content strategy and operations, ShareChat and Moj, said.



According to Shekhar, the company is constantly curating its content to bring new and engaging experiences for its community on the platforms. An association with a popular event like Kabaddi will generate a lot of excitement and fun amongst its community, Shekhar added.



Short video app Moj claims to have a monthly active user base of over 160 million users. On the other hand, social media platform ShareChat claims to have over more than 180 million monthly active users.

