Shantla Jain joins Conrad Bengaluru as director of marketing

Conrad Bengaluru has announced the appointment of Shantla Jain as the director of marketing. Jain is an experienced professional with over 10 years in the field of hospitality and marketing, the company said in a statement. “Over the years she has gained valuable expertise during her journey across a number of international hotel chains such as Hyatt, Accor, Hilton and IHCL which has added to her existing professional accolades,” it added.

“In my new role, I seek to create engaging conversations with our guests and build a strong presence in the luxury space while maintaining the brand integrity and strategically positioning the hotel as a preferred destination for exceptional and inspiring experiences,” Jain said.

In her new role at Conrad Bengaluru, Jain will oversee the development and implementation of comprehensive marketing campaigns, establishing brand associations, and managing media and PR activations.

Prior to joining Conrad, she was spearheading marketing communications and PR as a cluster director for IHCL (Taj) Hotels in Hyderabad. She focused on aligning marketing strategies for their Hyderabad hotels and improved the brand presence with various activations and alliances.

Before that, she was manager marketing communications and PR at Accor, where she was heading marketing communication and PR at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre and Hyderabad International Convention Centre. Jain was also associated with Hyatt Hotels Corporation as marketing communications manager, where she developed and implemented a comprehensive pre-launch and launch marketing plan. She worked towards positioning Hyatt’s first hotel in Chandigarh, and gain maximum visibility and engagement from the key markets to drive revenues. Jain was also associated with brands such as Hilton as manager marketing communications, Sheraton Udaipur Palace Resort and Spa as assistant manager marcom, and Radisson Blu Hotel Indore as senior marketing executive and hospitality and marketing coordinator.

Having pursued her MBA in marketing and HR, Jain comes with in-depth knowledge encompassing marketing communications strategies, digital and social media marketing, and PR and media management.

