Shalimar Paints brings life to the lives of blind kids with #ColourALife campaign

Shalimar Paints has rolled out a digital campaign #ColourALife with an aim to bring colours to the lives of the blind kids by painting the recovery rooms of eye hospitals with vibrant colours. Through this digital campaign, the brand endeavours to highlight the issue of child blindness and help the affected children by plugging the gap between the darkness and colours.

The digital film depicts the morning routine of blind and visually-impaired students at a school dormitory and then shows their school life. The opening sequence includes their voice-overs detailing how the definition of colours holds a different meaning for them. The camera then pans on a paintbrush being dipped in a Shalimar paint box and a wall being painted, which actually belongs to the recovery room of an eye hospital. By painting the walls with vibrant colours, the brand wanted these visually-impaired kids to see it as the first thing while opening their eyes after their eye surgeries.

According to Minal Srivastava, vice president-strategy, growth and marketing, Shalimar Paints, the idea behind this campaign was shaped while working with a number of talented artists from different backgrounds who suffered from vision maladies. “During this period, I realised that these visually impaired children are gifted with special talents and if at all they need anything it is the eyesight. Unfortunately, there isn’t a shortage of money, but of corneas. Through this campaign, we want to reach out to the young student community that can encourage and drive a mindset- change among other people to take the pledge of donating their eyes.”

Established in 1902, Shalimar Paints is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of decorative paints and industrial coatings. The decorative business covers both interior and exterior paints where it has a number of flagship brands. The company currently has three manufacturing units and a strong footprint across the country with over 30 branches and depots. Apart from India, Shalimar also caters to consumers in Nepal, Bhutan, Dubai, and Seychelles.

