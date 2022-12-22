Shadowfax Technologies rolls out its campaign featuring Aparshakti Khurana

Shadowfax Technologies has announced the launch of its latest campaign featuring actor Aparshakti Khurana. The campaign message, “Kamyab Bano, Duniya Dekhti Reh Jayegi’, aims to help the that intends to overturn the social stigma around delivery jobs, it claimed. The videos feature Aparshakti Khurana as the lead protagonist, who valiantly announces the perks of his job as a delivery partner. The ad films are available on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Linkedin.

The concept of these digital films has been developed and executed by Mumbai-based digital marketing agency Sparkt.

We have seen our delivery partners transform their lifestyles and support their families better financially after starting their careers as delivery partners, Pawan Pandey, chief marketing officer, Shadowfax Technologies, said. “The campaign challenges the social stigma attached to delivery jobs. The film emphasises the dignity of working as a delivery partner along with the opportunity to earn well on own terms,” he added.

The films intend to address the dilemma of young individuals who are hesitant to take up delivery jobs and create awareness amongst youth about the opportunities and growth in this space.

