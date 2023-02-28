Shaadi Mubarakh appoints astrologer Parduman Suri as brand ambassador, launches new digital platform

Shaadi Mubarakh, a matchmaking platform in India, has appointed astrologer Parduman Suri as its brand ambassador besides introducing its new digital platform.

The company supports multiple languages and profiles from various castes and communities. With operations spanning over 3,200 cities in four countries, the platform enables users to search for profiles by location, community, profession, and other filters.

As per the firm, its mobile application is user-friendly and convenient, allowing users to browse profiles and search for their life partner even while on the move.

“We are now embarking on the next phase of our journey by launching Shaadi Mubarakh’s online platform. It will enable us to reach out to a larger clientele within India and outside. However, as has been the case with our offline matchmaking services, Shaadi Mubarakh will continue to provide matchmaking services by finding the perfect fit for candidates, proper scrutiny of all profiles, and round-the-clock customer services,” said Siddharth Gupta, founder and CEO, Cybermesh Pvt Ltd, which runs Shaadi Mubarakh.

“Shaadi Mubarakh has created a niche for itself in the field of matrimonial services. I believe that our services complement one another and this will be a mutually beneficial association,” said Parduman Suri.

