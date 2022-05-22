Servokon names Saif Ali Khan as brand ambassador

Servokon has signed actor Saif Ali Khan as its brand ambassador. Khan will be the face of this company and will be actively visible in its traditional and digital promotions.

“The association will strengthen our market position. Khan with his optimistic approach and personality will represent the brand. It opens a new chapter for us, and we are looking forward to distinctively making the best out of it,” Haji Kamruddin, founder and MD, Servokon said.

As per the company, the actor is applauded and recognised by all and is a perfect fit for a global brand like Servokon. “He is determined to deliver the best and commitment to his audience that reflects the ideologies of Servokon. His presence with the brand as its ambassador will pave a new path of success for the company, and India will soon rule the global market of servo stabilizers and transformers,” it added.

For Khan, being a popular name in the servo stabilizer industry, the company is catering to the market needs for a very long time and has gained exemplary success. “It is a true illustration of what we can achieve when our passion and dedication are merged,” he added.

Read Also: How new-age brands are harnessing the real power of influencer marketing

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook