Sensodyne’s #ForTheLoveOf campaign asks people to not worry about tooth sensitivity

At a time when people have been restricted from stepping out to enjoy their favourite dishes amid the lockdown, Sensodyne, the tooth sensitivity toothpaste from GSK Consumer Healthcare has launched a new brand campaign to make people fall in love with their favourite foods all over again. The campaign encourages consumers to continue savouring their favourite dishes at home without the need to worry about tooth sensitivity.

The #ForTheLoveOf campaign showcases visuals of some of the most loved hot and cold food and beverages that could be created at home and enjoyed as we stay safe home. In addition to classics such as a cold glass of kokum, a garma garam chai, hot steaming rasam, the trending dalgona coffee, it also included delicious summer foods like chilled shikanji, kulfi and ice loggies. With the restriction put in place, the campaign urges consumers to stay home and enjoy these dishes in the convenience of one’s home. “It’s time to fall in love with your favourites again. Enjoy them without the worry of tooth sensitivity, with Sensodyne,” the brand said on its official Twitter handle.

GSK Consumer Healthcare globally owns healthcare brands, which are successful in over 100 countries. The Consumer Healthcare business is focused on five key areas: pain relief, respiratory, oral healthcare, nutrition/ gastro intestinal and skin healthcare. The portfolio of products includes brands such as Sensodyne, Voltaren, Theraflu, Paradontax, Panadol, Polident, Otrivin and Physiogel. GSK also markets and distributes a range of everyday health products such as Eno, Crocin, Iodex and Sensodyne, t-minic, sendocal and Ostocal.

