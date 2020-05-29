Sennheiser India’s Kapil Gulati on life beyond work

Kapil Gulati, director, Consumer Segment, Sennheiser India

The Job

One of the things I absolutely love about my job and the company I’m associated with is the entrepreneurial spirit. Fairly early on in my career, I had the opportunity to be a part of the founding team of Sennheiser in India, which was a very humbling experience. Ever since then, I have constantly strived to keep that spirit alive in myself as well as my team, as it enables me to keep challenging myself. I get the opportunity to regularly interact with industry leaders across the globe, keeping the learning curve growing always.

I feel super proud to have been a part of the team that created a market for the headphone category in India. It is even more fulfilling when I see customers sharing great reviews and experiences after using our products. The only thing I don’t like is the commute time between my office and home — around four hours in total.

The Weekdays

I am an early riser and believe in getting a head start to the day. I get both my sons ready for school as my wife prepares breakfast. After dropping them to their bus stop, I go for a run and follow my exercise routine. Once I get to the office, I like to start my day catching up with the channel heads. Some days, a lot of my time is spent in networking with industry leaders. I make multiple rounds to various departments in the office throughout the day because it allows me to catch up with cross-functional teams, discussing and debating strategies and consumer insights.

To recharge myself, I take 15 minute-breaks walking outside the office. I like to spend this time connecting with my colleagues/ friends over a cup of coffee. On my way back home, I unwind and rejuvenate myself by catching up with friends and family, reading magazines or listening to audio books. I make sure to have dinner with my family and play a game or two with my kids before calling it a night.

The Weekend

Weekends are meant for family. I’ve always believed that it’s the quality of the time spent with your family that matters, not the quantity. I make sure my time with them counts and I hope they know how much I treasure it. We mostly spend our time playing badminton, watching movies and eating Maggi as a midnight snack.

The Toys

I cannot imagine life without my iPhone, iPad and Xbox.

The Logos

Some of the brands I love are Tag Heuer, Adidas and Asics.

