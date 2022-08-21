SeniorWorld releases an anthem on World Senior Citizen’s Day

On World Senior Citizen’s Day, SeniorWorld has rolled out a special anthem to celebrate the spirit of seniors who are living their second innings with utmost zeal and passion as they make a promise to themselves to get more from life. “Ageing is a unique experience that allows life to come a full circle. You get to give back to the community and at the same time, you let your heart live again by experiencing each day as it comes. Growing old is something to be celebrated,” the company said.

“More time to spend with family, go on trips, develop new hobbies, nurture new talents and learn something you’ve always wanted to just proves that age is not a barrier. “Always walk through life as if you have something new to learn and you will.” It stands true for today’s new-age seniors who look at the world with a fresh perspective,” it added further.

World Senior Citizen’s Day is celebrated on August 21 each year. The celebration took place for the first time in 1991 with an aim to recognise and acknowledge the contributions of older people to society. Though there is a day to recognise them, they are still largely a forgotten demographic. It is also quite evident that youngsters have a lot of myths and stereotypes about older persons which, if not challenged or discussed could lead to an increasing gap amongst generations.

“We need to send out a strong message that all of us are going to be old someday and hence we need to be sensitive towards older persons. Earlier retirement was seen as a time when the person had reached the end of an active life. But today, there is this realisation that a person has at least around 20 to 30 years of active life after retirement. A well-planned first innings can open doors for all those looking forward to spend a fruitful time in their golden years,” the company stated in an official statement.

