Senco Gold & Diamonds rope in Kiara Advani as brand ambassador

Senco Gold & Diamonds has signed actress Kiara Advanias as their brand ambassador. The actress will be seen promoting the company’s gold jewellery range. Senco Gold & Diamonds also unveiled their new campaign titled ‘Now is the time’ featuring Kiara Advani. The Senco Gold & Diamonds campaign, which will run across print and digital mediums from October 7, 2021 also celebrates the proud association with Kiara Advani, setting the stage for a beautiful journey. “Senco Gold & Diamonds is proud to associate with Bollywood youth icon Kiara Advani as the new face of our brand. Kiara is an inspiration for today’s young women and personifies the spirit of ‘Now is the time’,” Suvankar Sen, CEO, Senco Gold & Diamonds, said.

The new campaign aims to remind everyone to make the most of now, and not miss out on opportunities waiting for the so-called ‘right time’. The ‘right time’ is always now and it encourages people to do what they have been planning to do or dreaming of doing. It inspires one to start something new and to discover the best version of oneself. “Jewellery holds a very special place in every girl’s life, hence, choosing the right one is very important,” Kiara Advani, highlighted.

Senco Gold & Diamonds’ jewellery and the strength of the brand lies in the meticulous craftsmanship of its Bengali karigars. Senco Gold & diamonds has more than 120 stores across India and has adopted an omni-channel strategy for reaching out to consumers. Recently, it launched an online gold transaction platform named DG Gold which is the most reliable and transparent option for investing in 24K Gold of 995 Purity. Zeuss Sports Entertainment Art Pvt. Ltd. was instrumental in getting Kiara Advani and Senco Gold and Diamonds together for this association.

