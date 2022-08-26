Senco Gold & Diamonds rolls out new campaign featuring Sourav Ganguly to promote DG Gold

Senco Gold and Diamonds has launched a new campaign starring Sourav Ganguly for its online gold transaction platform named DG Gold. The campaign went live today and shows the current BCCI president and the brand ambassador for Senco Gold & Diamonds since 2015, Sourav Ganguly promoting ‘DG Gold’, the digital gold business of Senco Gold and Diamonds. The ads will run on TV and digital platforms. The campaign is conceptualised by Bang On Content.

The new-age product was launched keeping in mind the extremely-aware Indian millennials who not only know about various asset classes to invest in but also realise the benefits of saving early, Suvankar Sen, MD and CEO, Senco Gold and Diamonds, said. “Through this campaign, our national brand ambassador Sourav Ganguly will be seen in three different avatars, emphasising the key features of DG Gold – Instant Hassle-Free Transactions, Pure 24 Karat Gold, Full Security and Insurance. I would like to thank Joita Sen-director, Senco Gold and Diamonds and the entire marketing team who collaborated with Bang On, our advertising agency to produce a very engaging set of commercials. I would also like to thank Dibyendu Baral, chief digital and innovation officer and our tech team for developing this new age product,” he added.

The campaign highlights the ease of buying gold on DG Gold, through a series of three films, starring Sourav Ganguly. In the films, Ganguly plays three characters from well-known folktales, who go to extreme lengths to fulfil his desire of gold, but interestingly, these stories end with comically disastrous results every time. Each film ends with a message from the former Indian captain – ‘Why go to such lengths for gold, when you can buy gold easily on Senco DG Gold!’

The new campaign is informative for those who want to do online gold transactions, Sourav Ganguly, stated. “I am not new with this brand as my association with Senco Gold and Diamonds dates back to 2015. Senco Gold is a trusted jewellery brand and it gives me immense pleasure to be associated with such an eminent jewellery brand,” he highlighted.

