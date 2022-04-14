Senco Gold and Diamonds appoints two regional brand ambassadors

Senco Gold and Diamonds has roped in actress Madhumita Sarcar and dancer Sunita Kaushik as its regional ambassadors for East and North-East India. The appointment is part of its hyperlocal approach, to establish a deeper customer connection and enhance the visibility of the brand in East and North-Eastern regions. Celebrating Pôhela Boishakh, Sarcar will promote the brand in West Bengal through a campaign film. Additionally, Kaushik will advocate the brand and its collections in the North Eastern states of Assam and Tripura around the same time as Bohag Bihu.

For Joita Sen, director, head, design and marketing, Senco Gold and Diamonds, with a legacy of more than five decades and roots in the east, it was a natural choice for the company to on-board regional brand ambassadors for West Bengal and Assam as part of the first phase of its hyperlocal strategy. “We are looking forward to having Sarcar and Kaushik as our brand ambassadors. I am sure our customers in the region will connect with our campaigns planned across platforms like print, outdoor, digital and TV featuring the two celebrities,” she stated.

For Kaushik, this is her first brand endorsement in the jewellery category. “The collection of the brand is something that I personally like and I am looking forward to representing this brand in the North East.”

Senco Gold and Diamonds is a brand owned by Senco Gold Limited. The brands under Senco Gold and Diamonds include Everlite and Gossip.

