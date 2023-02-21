scorecardresearch
Selfex appoints Raj Bajoria as chief operating officer

The appointment of Raj Bajoria as COO demonstrates Selfex’s commitment to its growth and innovation strategy.

Selfex, courier and delivery company, has appointed its co-founder Raj Bajoria as its new chief operating officer (COO), effective immediately.

According to the company, Bajoria will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of Selfex and driving its growth and development. He will focus on improving the company’s efficiency and delivery of services to its customers. He drafts a plan, which the company then executes, and those plans help enable the company’s growth.

Bajoria brings with him over 15 years of experience in corporate life, having worked with several leading companies in the sector.

The appointment of Raj Bajoria as COO demonstrates Selfex’s commitment to its growth and innovation strategy. The company is excited to welcome Mr. Bajoria to its team and is confident that his experience and expertise will help Selfex achieve its growth objectives.

