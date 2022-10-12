Selected Homme launches new campaign with brand ambassador Saif Ali Khan

Selected Homme has rolled out its new digital campaign featuring actor and brand ambassador Saif Ali Khan. In the campaign, Khan presents the brand’s autumn-winter 2022 collection. As per a statement by the company, the new campaign underscores Selected Homme’s appeal to discerning individuals with a refined sense of style.

“With the #FeelSelected campaign, we aim to bring contemporary menswear to the forefront as we strengthen our partnership with our brand ambassador Saif Ali Khan for four years in a row. Through this campaign, we showcase the new autumn winter 2022 collection to our growing base of customers who value fashion that is classic, minimalist and refined,” Vineet Gautam, CEO and country head, Bestseller India, said.

In the campaign, the film opens with a voice-over by Saif Ali Khan, who elucidates what fashion means to him against a series of visual shots. The film also highlights the textures of the new through close-up shots of key pieces from the collection, through the actor who is styled in the latest pieces by the brand.

