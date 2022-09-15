Sebamed ropes in Arjun Kapoor for its hair care portfolio

Sebamed has launched a new digital campaign for its hair care portfolio with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. Through the campaign, the brand aims to educate consumers about the role of pH 5.5 in better hair care. With a focus on empowering consumers, the campaign draws attention to how men and women view hair care issues differently and imparts knowledge on how the shampoo works; further urging the consumers to try the scientifically superior ‘Sebamed Anti Hairloss Shampoo’.

Hair loss and dandruff are among top concerns for both male and female consumers, Jaydeep Shah, marketing head, Sebamed brands in India, said. “Through this campaign we are addressing the needs of discerning consumers, by providing an option to consumers to try Sebamed’s scientifically superior products. We are confident that our differentiated messaging and conversations around hair issues will resonate well with our target audience,” he added.

The latest digital video by Sebamed showcases a bald Arjun Kapoor as the camera pans out from his face. The actor then goes on to speak about how women with curly hair are worried about not having straight hair and vice versa whereas men are only worried about having hair on their head. The campaign further highlights Sebamed’s Anti Hairloss Shampoo with which hair care is easier and simpler. The camera zooms in to show that he now has hair on his head intact as he is a regular Sebamed Anti Hairloss shampoo user, reinforcing Sebamed’s core values of honesty and science backed solutions, while emphasizing the benefits of the product ‘Sebamed Anti Hairloss Shampoo.

Sebamed Products are marketed in India by USV Private Limited. USV Private Limited is a leading pharmaceutical player with over six decades of impeccable legacy driven by its Credo values and commands leadership positions in diabetes and cardiac therapeutic segments in India.

