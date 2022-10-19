Sebamed rolls out its ‘Sebamed baby- Jab skin ho paper thin’ campaign 

Sebamed has launched its ‘Sebamed baby- Jab skin ho paper thin’ campaign for its baby care portfolio. As per the company, the integrated campaign takes inspiration from the insight that when babies are born, their skin is very sensitive and it requires the highest degree of protection. The campaign further highlights that Sebamed’s products are made with pH 5.5, which is claimed to be best suited for the sensitive skin of a newborn baby.

“Through the campaign- “Jab Skin ho Paper Thin” we want to empower our consumers with the right information so that they can choose what is best for their newborn. Sebamed through its portfolio of baby care products made with aims to make the decision-making process easier. We are confident that the campaign will resonate well with our audience,” Shashi Ranjan, head, consumer business, said.

The TV commercial starts with a series of pictures of a newborn’s delicate skin and poses the question, what is safe for such sensitive and paper-thin skin? The advertisement showcases a visual of a pH test on an ordinary soap and then Sebamed baby soap with a pH of 5.5.

With every Sebamed campaign, the aim is to empower consumers with new scientific knowledge, Suyash Khyabya, creative head, The Womb, said. “In this baby care campaign, we wanted to highlight the sensitive and paper-thin skin of newborns. We wanted to sharply focus only on the skin and not get lost in the surroundings or clichéd fake emotions. For every shot we took, we made sure it was a stark yet simple campaign which we’re confident will resonate with mothers,” he added.

