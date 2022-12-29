Seagram’s Imperial Blue packaged drinking water, Wavemaker India and COLORS roll out New Year’s campaign

Imperial Blue packaged drinking water has partnered with Wavemaker India and COLORS who have conceptualised the launch of the AI technology-driven New Year greetings. According to the company, the greetings feature actors from COLORS such as Karan Kundrra, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal.

This partnership will enable our audience to surprise their loved ones with a personalised new years message featuring their favourite TV stars, Ishwindar Singh, general manager – marketing, Pernod Ricard India, said. “With COLORS we created a moment of conviviality between Seagram’s Imperial Blue packaged drinking water, our consumers, their family, friends and loved ones and for the first time – the show actors. Spreading cheer during the new year aligns strongly with the brand’s core philosophy of inspiring its patrons,” he added.

According to company claims, this is the first time a brand in this category has used AI technology to do such a campaign. This includes category-first innovation where multi-talent and multiple-syllable voice video synthesis has been crafted and deployed.

For Vivek Mohan Sharma, head – branded content, Viacom18, it is a breakthrough campaign where the company is experimenting with newer ways to integrate technology in brand stories. This creates a high impact, immersive experience for consumers, he claimed.

