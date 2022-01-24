Scripbox ropes in Vector Brand Solutions as its brand and communication partner on record

Vector Brand Solutions is tasked to conceive, create and execute a robust brand strategy platform and an always-on communication programme

Wealth advisories Scripbox has awarded its brand and communications mandate to Mumbai-based brand and communications consultancy, Vector Brand Solutions. With this partnership, Vector Brand Solutions is tasked to conceive, create and execute a robust brand strategy platform and an always-on communication programme.

“We have never been more confident with what we have to offer our customers. We now look forward to building a trusted wealth management brand. With the all-round capabilities of team Vector, and their all-in mindset and approach, we are excited to partner with them on our journey of building a meaningful brand in an ever-evolving category and with ever-evolving customers,” Manu Prasad, CMO, Scripbox said on the association with the consultancy.

“It is indeed very spurring for us as a team when we have extreme conviction in the client’s product, their team, their leadership and in the huge potential that exists for the brand. We passionately believe in Scripbox’s desire to be seen as best in class, in terms of both, performance and experience; and we will bring to bear all that we have, to fulfill this rightful and shared ambition,” Joseph George, founder and CMD, Vector Brand Solutions added.

Scripbox leverages technology, data, and proprietary algorithms to simplify the wealth management journey for mature and aware customers. The company claims that this approach has resulted in an AUM of almost Rs 5000 crore plus with investors across over 2500 unique locations in India. Scripbox recently concluded a $21 million funding round which it plans to use to bolster its new product verticals, expand its customer base, and partner with more independent financial advisors.

Read Also: Times Professional Learning brings Jigsaw on board for brand repositioning

Read Also: Ebullient Gaming exclusively ties up with AKEF

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook