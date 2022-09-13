Scott Sports India names Nupur Shikhare as brand ambassador

Bicycle brand Scott Sports India has announced triathlete and celebrity fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare as its newest brand ambassador. He will be the face of the brand in the Indian market. With Shikhare, Scott is aiming to target consumers who are into fitness and switching to cycling to bring a change in their lifestyle.

In India, we are seeing a steep increase in the number of people adopting the triathlon lifestyle, Jaymin Shah, managing director, Scott Sports India said. “At Scott, we have a rich triathlon heritage and with the feedback from some of the top athletes in the sport, we create some of the most advanced bikes and equipment for triathletes and endurance enthusiasts alike. Having Shikhare on board as the brand ambassador allows us to collaborate with him in a more intrinsic manner because not only he is a strong athlete but also a fitness coach who follows the #NoShortcuts motto,” Shah added.

Through the association with Shah, the aim is to create awareness amongst everyone who chooses to pick triathlon as their lifestyle, the company said in a statement.

“The entire process of training and racing has taught me more about myself and my body’s capabilities than I could possibly imagine. In fact, every training session is a new learning, and every race is a new self-discovery. It’s more than a sport for me. Crossing the finish line is one of the most amazing experiences one can ever have, and I will definitely encourage more people to pursue it,” Shikhare added.

Scott Sports India, a subsidiary of Scott Sports SA, is a Swiss producer of bicycles, winter equipment, motorsports gear, running gear, and sportswear. The company claims to focus on building a strong connection between these segments and provide a complete year-around head-to-toe program for each season. Scott Sports started operations in India in 2010.

Also Read: Elda Health unveils a new digital campaign #PressPlay

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook