Scorcher of a summer for consumer companies

The early onset of summer has brought good signs of recovery for the country’s consumer goods companies, which are expecting a sharp rise in sales to beat the pandemic slump of two years. Be it consumer goods like air conditioners, coolers and refrigerators, or FMCG products like beverages and ice-creams, this summer certainly promises to be a fruitful season for manufacturers, who are ready with new and innovative offerings.

Godrej Appliances is expecting robust growth in all cooling product segments by the end of this season, with 20% growth in April-June 2022 versus the pre-pandemic summer of 2019. Its new range incorporates advanced technologies like superior cooling, energy efficiency and IoT. “Consumers postponed purchases the last two years, but not any longer,” business head & executive vice-president Kamal Nandi said.

Lloyd, a consumer durable brand owned by Havells India, has a bouquet of technologically advanced and aesthetically designed home appliances on offer this season. Despite inflationary pressures, Havells sold a record 2,50,000 AC units in March this year and expects stronger demand in the coming months. “Due to soaring temperatures, the demand for ACs has reached a record level as compared to previous years. The pandemic also led to a massive shift in consumer behaviour, bringing health and smart features to the forefront,” Alok Tickoo, executive vice-president, Lloyd, said.

Despite an overall food inflation of 40-50% across the globe and 8-9% price inflation in milk and milk products in the last two years, India’s leading dairy cooperative Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets dairy products under the Amul brand, is anticipating a good summer sale this time.

“Summers have arrived 25 days in advance and this has generated a good demand in summer-centric products like ice-creams, cold beverages, curd and buttermilk. The last two summers saw a major dip due to Covid-19, but this time demand is much higher, especially from hotels, restaurants and caterers (HoReCa). Ice-cream and beverage categories have witnessed a surge in demand and sales are expected to be much higher than the last two years, over 40-50% ahead of the same period in 2019,” RS Sodhi, managing director, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, said.

Mother Dairy’s milk-based ice creams and dairy-based beverages have clocked a growth of over 50% versus the pre-Covid period. “There is a surge in demand for ice creams and consumption of dairy-based beverages like chhaach and lassi is huge. We are working to meet the demand and this summer in its current progression is going to be the best season for us,” Sanjay Sharma, business head – dairy products, Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable, said.

Geetika Mehta, managing director, Hershey India, said with factories running at full capacity, the brand is investing in widening distribution footprints with engaging digital campaigns. “The beverages category for summer, which has Hershey milkshakes and Sofit plant-based drinks, has seen sales and growth rates going back to pre-Covid levels,” Mehta added.

Milkshake major Keventers has fresh ice cream flavours to offer even as it is seeing a growth of 30-35% since February, Agastya Dalmia, director, Keventers, said.

Brands have also discovered strategies for customer acquisition with new products and campaigns to aid demand this season. Beverage major Parle Agro roped in Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt as brand ambassadors for Frooti brand this summer. Mother Dairy is introducing 10 new variants of ice creams.

The business outlook for PepsiCo with a beverage portfolio of Pepsi, Mountain Dew, 7UP, Slice, Sting and Tropicana remains positive. “Our beverage portfolio continues to see an uptake in demand and is witnessing a jump in both penetration and frequency,” a PepsiCo India spokesperson said. The brand has rolled out campaigns across the portfolio with superstar Salman Khan for this summer.

The consumer trend to upgrade home appliances is also driving demand. Market insights by Voltas, the manufacturer of home appliances and air conditioners, reveal that 77% of Indians want their air conditioners to be upgraded with air purification technology. Voltas has also launched PureAir AC with India’s first HEPA Filter technology.

