scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Scitron rolls out #MeraGroovyGut campaign featuring Terence Lewis

For the campaign, the company chose the dancer because he understands rigorous routine work, it claimed.

Written by BrandWagon Online
Scitron rolls out #MeraGroovyGut campaign featuring Terence Lewis
The campaign promotes its new Hydrolyzed Synbiotic Whey Protein.

Nutrition brand Scitron has rolled out its #MeraGroovyGut campaign, featuring dancer Terence Lewis. The campaign promotes its new Hydrolyzed Synbiotic Whey Protein. For the campaign, the company chose the dancer because he understands the rigorous routine work required in their craft, and provides insight through the commercial that dancers, like all athletes, require protein.

The collaboration between Scitron and Lewis is a new feat for the brand, Saurabh Pacheriwal, co-Founder, Gemius, said. “With this latest campaign, we believe that the brand will reach new heights. The team at Scitron have been supportive and we are all looking forward to the response we receive once the campaign is live,” he added.

The company has collaborated with the integrated marketing agency Gemius. In the campaign video, Lewis encourages the dancing community to recreate his steps to show how their gut is by posting a video under #MeraGroovyGut.

Also Read
Brands should reconsider their revenue and advertising strategies in the coming years. 
Weekends are an opportune time to unplug from the daily grind and introspect, connect with your loved ones and run errands.
Himanshu Arora, co-Founder, Social Panga, looks at trends for 2023
Also Read

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook 

More Stories on
Advertising

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 15-01-2023 at 11:18:23 am