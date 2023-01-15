Scitron rolls out #MeraGroovyGut campaign featuring Terence Lewis

Nutrition brand Scitron has rolled out its #MeraGroovyGut campaign, featuring dancer Terence Lewis. The campaign promotes its new Hydrolyzed Synbiotic Whey Protein. For the campaign, the company chose the dancer because he understands the rigorous routine work required in their craft, and provides insight through the commercial that dancers, like all athletes, require protein.

The collaboration between Scitron and Lewis is a new feat for the brand, Saurabh Pacheriwal, co-Founder, Gemius, said. “With this latest campaign, we believe that the brand will reach new heights. The team at Scitron have been supportive and we are all looking forward to the response we receive once the campaign is live,” he added.

The company has collaborated with the integrated marketing agency Gemius. In the campaign video, Lewis encourages the dancing community to recreate his steps to show how their gut is by posting a video under #MeraGroovyGut.

