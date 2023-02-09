Schweppes launches new campaign; introduces actor Siddhant and Manushi as brand ambassadors

Schweppes, a premium mixer brand from the house of Coca-Cola, has unveiled a new campaign #MixItUpWithSchweppes.

“Our new campaign #MixItUpWithSchweppes aims to celebrate moments with friends. In addition, we are very happy to launch 2 new flavours – Mint Mojito and Bitter Lemon with the new campaign. These are the first 2 in a sequence of many to come.” said Ruchira Bhattacharya, director, marketing – emerging categories, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia.

Through this campaign, the brand has also introduced actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and Manushi Chhillar, former miss world, as its new brand ambassadors.

“The brand’s young and refreshing spirit brings alive exhilarating experiences, and that is something I resonate with as well. #MixItUpWithSchweppes campaign represents the convivial vibe that Schweppes exudes across consumption occasions with our loved ones, and I am excited to be a part of it.” said Siddhant Chaturvedi.

The campaign film has been conceptualised by Glitch.

“That feeling of freewheeling euphoria that accompanies good times and great camaraderie was our NorthStar while crafting every aspect, from the visuals to the art to the editing. We wanted a campaign that would make our audience crave to be part of this really fun, lively ambience, no matter where you are.” Sunetro Lahiri, chief creative officer, The Glitch, co-chair, WPP Unite India, said.

Also Read Confluent announces new leadership appointment of Rubal Sahni

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook