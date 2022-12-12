Schwarzkopf Professional rolls out new brand campaign featuring Mira Kapoor

Schwarzkopf Professional has announced its collaboration with Zoo Media to launch its ‘Hair is

Limitless’ campaign. It features Mira Kapoor in addition to content creators such as Dolly Singh, Soha Ali Khan, Riddhima Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, Diipa Khosla. According to the company, the tech innovation for the campaign was developed by Phosphene and Noesis.

Mira is a key voice in beauty and fashion among urban audiences and netizens, Shama Dalal, head of marketing, Henkel Consumer Brands, India, said. “We have integrated creativity, technology, strategy, influencers and media to deliver a powerful yet relatable message. The campaign looks promising and we are keen to build a strong and memorable connection with our consumers by leveraging the power of sound

marketing,” she added.

The brand campaign film leverages ASMR (autonomous sensory meridian response) to break down and simplify the pronunciation of ‘Schwarzkopf’ for Indian audiences, using only sounds commonly heard in a salon, the company stated. It added that this is an integrated campaign by Zoo Media’s agencies with FoxyMoron leading the campaign’s creative strategy and account management.

“With the beauty category being FoxyMoron’s forte, we knew that we would have to be innovative with our approach and reach the consumers through multiple touch points to solve the problem,” Prachi Bali, national head, partnerships, FoxyMoron, highlighted.

