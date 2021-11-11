Scenes by Avalon elevates Tejas Tholpadi as the new co-founder

Tejas Tholpadi earlier had joined the parent company Avalon Labs as part of the founding team in 2017.

Scenes by Avalon has elected Tejas Tholpadi as co-founder of the company. As per the new role, he will take up responsibility alongside the existing one as the CTO, Tejas Tholpadi will be involved at a deeper level in taking business-directional decisions, Varun Mayya, founder and CEO, Scenes by Avalon, said. “From being the backbone of the business since the early days, Tejas Tholpadi is a remarkable leader and the perfect man to join the Scenes by Avalon co-founding team. Working alongside Tejas Tholpadi is always exciting and now, to explore the global technology market with his inspiring ideas and strategies, will be a solid joint effort,” he added.

Tejas Tholpadi earlier had joined the parent company Avalon Labs as part of the founding team in 2017 and now serves as the company’s chief technology officer; leading the team of 10 engineers that focuses on the app infrastructure. As part of his current role, Tejas Tholpadi will lead the technology team for bolstering the scale of the platform for both the Indian market and the global expansion plans of the company, while driving disruptive technological innovations to enhance the experience of users of consuming the content on the platform. “Having worked with Varun Mayya and team for a few years now, I’ve always been inspired by their skill set and I am thrilled to be starting my role as the co-founder of Scenes,” Tejas Tholpadi, co-founder and CTO, Scenes by Avalon said.

Launched in March 2021, Scenes is founded by young serial entrepreneurs and influencers Varun Mayya, Shashank Udupa, Abhinav Arora and Tejas Tholpadi. Scenes is a next-gen community platform made in India that connects like-minded people and fosters communities of all shapes and sizes. The app has surpassed 10 million voice minutes since its launch and has more than 70,000 users and over 2,000 live communities.

